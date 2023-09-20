Girl, 10, injured in early morning shooting at Central Valley home

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday morning at a Stockton home.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. along Perry Avenue.

The Stockton Police Department said an unknown suspect shot at the home, hitting the girl at least once. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Others were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt.

No details were available on a suspect or motive.