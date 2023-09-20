Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl, 10, injured in early morning shooting at Central Valley home

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was shot early Wednesday morning at a Stockton home.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. along Perry Avenue.

The Stockton Police Department said an unknown suspect shot at the home, hitting the girl at least once. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Others were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt.

No details were available on a suspect or motive.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 4:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.