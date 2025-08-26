Watch CBS News
Gas leak prompts full evacuation at Solano Community College's Fairfield campus

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

A gas leak detected Tuesday evening at Solano Community College's Fairfield Campus has led to a full evacuation.

The college said the leak was detected around 6:40 p.m. Crews from the Fairfield Fire Department responded and evacuated the campus as a safety precaution.

All students, staff, and visitors were urged to leave the campus immediately and remain off-site until further notice. No injuries or hazards beyond the gas leak have been reported at this time.

Solano Community College's Department of Public Safety said Pacific Gas and Electric confirmed operations could resume on campus on Wednesday.

