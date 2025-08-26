Gas leak prompts full evacuation at Solano Community College's Fairfield campus

A gas leak detected Tuesday evening at Solano Community College's Fairfield Campus has led to a full evacuation.

The college said the leak was detected around 6:40 p.m. Crews from the Fairfield Fire Department responded and evacuated the campus as a safety precaution.

All students, staff, and visitors were urged to leave the campus immediately and remain off-site until further notice. No injuries or hazards beyond the gas leak have been reported at this time.

Solano Community College's Department of Public Safety said Pacific Gas and Electric confirmed operations could resume on campus on Wednesday.