Galt little league team earns trip to Cal Ripken World Series, seeks community help to get there

Everyone is pitching in to try and get the Galt All-Stars to the eight under Cal Ripken World Series in New Jersey.

This is only the second time in Galt's sports history that a team is headed to the big stage, and parents and coaches are calling on the community to get them there.

"Last year we got beat," said Coach Richard Savage. "I didn't think we were regional champs, I hoped that we would be competitive."

Savage is using his own personal baseball diamond to teach his all-stars, now under eight regional champions.

"But in the end, whoever has their best game on their best day ends up winning, and that's us," Savage said. "Couple coaches joked about it on Sunday, and on Monday, I had an invitation."

An invitation to the World Series as Pacific Southwest Regional Champions.

"A lot of 'em didn't know there was such thing as world series. They thought that was it, we did it," he said. "We threw it out to the parents and they said all in, and they said all in. Most of 'em said it's a once-in-a-lifetime, and we said all in."

A team of 12 is getting the chance to put Galt on the map.

"There's a team from China, across the pond, a team from Mexico, it's a world series," he said.

But now there's the catch of paying to get to New Jersey.

"Nobody thought last week we'd be spending four grand to fly across the country," Savage said. "We all know we're going to have to come out of pocket. We're not asking for a free ride, we just need some help."

Savage and coaches calling for the community to pinch hit their hopes and get them to play ball.

"Cross country just to play baseball is going to be huge for them," he said. "They fight back, never give up, that's what's great about this group of 8-year-olds."

Savage said there will be a fundraising event on Friday at Back Alleys in Galt, where people can come out and support the team to make their field of dreams become a reality. They also have an online fundraiser.