Feds indict former California Superior Court judge for alleged sexual assault, obstruction

Federal prosecutors announced an indictment on Thursday against a former California Superior Court judge for allegedly sexually assaulting a court employee and obstructing the investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a second court employee.

A federal grand jury on Thursday returned the five-count indictment against Adolfo Corona, alleging the former Fresno judge sexually assaulted a court worker in a courthouse stairwell on March 14, 2024, according to a press statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California.

The 66-year-old Corona was previously indicted by a Fresno County grand jury for the alleged assault in September 2024, charging Corona with one count of sexual penetration by force, fear or duress, and one count of sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty, and his January trial date was delayed following several motions and challenges by defense attorneys.

Corona retired from the bench on May 1, 2024.

Former Fresno County Superior Court Judge Adolfo Corona Superior Court of California - County of Fresno

The new federal indictment alleges that Corona lied to the FBI and court administrators about the circumstances of the alleged assault, and that he obstructed the investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted another court worker in his chambers on Dec. 5, 2023.

The alleged victim was found alone in Corona's chambers after having passed out, and the indictment alleges Corona lied to the FBI in saying he left the victim alone in his chambers while he drove to pick up a motorcycle. According to the complaint, Corona tried to get a motorcycle dealer employee to change company records to falsely reflect that he picked up the motorcycle to corroborate his alibi.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said if convicted, Corona faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison on the sexual assault charge and 20 years on each of the obstruction charges, although any sentence would also take federal sentencing guidelines into consideration.

It is not known what date Corona will appear in court on the federal charges, or whether the state trial will continue to be delayed in lieu of the federal case.