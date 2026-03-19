Former Rocklin school volunteer accused of sexual relationship with teen, police say

A former Rocklin Unified School District employee and parent volunteer has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged sexual relationship with a minor, officials said Thursday.

Rocklin police said Nichole Woodall, 47, was taken into custody Thursday morning and booked into the South Placer Jail. She faces charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and annoying or molesting a minor under 18.

Detectives began investigating Woodall in late 2025 after administrators at Rocklin High School alerted police to allegations involving Woodall, who at the time was serving as a parent volunteer. During the investigation, a 17-year-old male student disclosed that a sexual relationship between the two had occurred.

Detectives conducted follow-up interviews and served multiple search warrants, which uncovered evidence that corroborated the allegations, leading to the case being submitted to the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement officials obtained an arrest warrant for Woodall on March 11.

IRocklin Unified said in a statement that Woodall had previously been employed by the district during the 2024-25 school year and later served as a volunteer connected to a Rocklin High-affiliated organization.

District officials said Woodall was prohibited from volunteering on any campus in fall 2025 as soon as administrators became aware of the allegations.

The district added that all employees and volunteers are required to undergo U.S. Department of Justice background checks and said it is continuing to cooperate with the police investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.