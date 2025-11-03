Former Nevada County man convicted of several counts of child sex abuse

A former Nevada County resident was recently found guilty of multiple counts of child sexual abuse following a unanimous verdict by a jury, officials announced Monday.

Jurors convicted Mark Steven Brocke on all seven felony charges he faced, which included six counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a minor under 14, the Nevada County District Attorney's Office said.

The verdict was delivered on October 30 after both victims, now in their mid to late 20s and early 30s, testified about the abuse they endured when they were children. Prosecutors said Brocke's crimes often occurred when the victims were isolated from each other or other protective adults.

Prosecutors said the judge also found true a series of aggravating factors, including findings of great violence, the victims' vulnerability and that Brocke took advantage of a relationship of trust.

The court further determined that Brocke poses a serious danger to society and that his crimes have escalated in seriousness over time. Brocke has a prior conviction related to the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl in or around 2006.

Brocke faces a maximum sentence of 115 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for December 19.