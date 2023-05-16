Former motel in San Joaquin County transformed into an affordable housing community

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- Officials in San Joaquin County broke ground on Tuesday on an affordable housing community that is meant to help young people who are experiencing homelessness.

The "Housing Authority County of San Joaquin" said a former motel on March Lane will be transformed into Calaveras Quarters.

The former 121-room motel will now transform into a 69-unit permanent supportive housing development that will also help residents with life skills training, education, and employment services.

Calaveras Quarters is expected to have a community room, on-site offices for service providers, laundry facilities, and around-the-clock security.

Construction is expected to be completed in late December.