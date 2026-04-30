Deputies fire shots at wanted Butte County suspect during multi-county chase

Two deputies fired their weapons at a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant for kidnapping and lewd acts on a child following a multi-county pursuit in Northern California, deputies said.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office tried to stop a GMC Yukon associated with the wanted suspect, identified as 46-year-old Michael Ginn of Oroville, in the area of Nuestro Road and Tierra Buena Road around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies said Ginn was considered armed and dangerous when he took off from deputies.

The pursuit continued through Sutter, Butte and Yuba counties. Deputies said as Ginn approached the Dollar General in Brownsville, he drove over a curb at high speeds to avoid running over a spike strip.

Deputies said Ginn then drove toward Yuba County deputies who were standing outside their vehicles, prompting two deputies to fire their weapons.

Ginn's vehicle was struck by gunfire, but he was not hit, deputies said. Ginn then continued to drive off before it came to an end in a heavily wooded area near Forbestown.

Ginn took off running but was located by a Yuba County Sheriff's Office K-9. Deputies said Ginn will be booked into the Yuba County Jail after receiving treatment for the injuries he sustained.

The incident remains under investigation.