Folsom native killed in deadly Washington D.C. lightning strike near White House

FOLSOM — City National Bank has identified the Folsom native that was killed in the deadly lightning strike in Washington D.C.

On Aug. 4, a deadly lightning strike killed three people and critically injured a fourth person.

Today, City National Bank identified one of the people that died as 29-year-old Brooks Lambertson.

The bank says Lambertson was in D.C. for business.

According to his Facebook page, he graduated from Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom.