Watch CBS News
Local

Following structure fire, Velocity Island Park in Woodland to remain closed until next weekend

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Velocity Island Park closed after fire
Velocity Island Park closed after fire 00:18

WOODLAND -- Velocity Island Park remains closed after a fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damages.

Officials say the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Woodland waterpark. The flames destroyed an eatery and an outbuilding. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although the park believes it was sparked by an electrical issue. 

No one was hurt in the fire. 

The water park, which offers a wakeboard park and a giant inflatable obstacle course, is expected to reopen Friday. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 6:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.