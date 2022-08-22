Following structure fire, Velocity Island Park in Woodland to remain closed until next weekend

WOODLAND -- Velocity Island Park remains closed after a fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damages.

Officials say the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Woodland waterpark. The flames destroyed an eatery and an outbuilding.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although the park believes it was sparked by an electrical issue.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The water park, which offers a wakeboard park and a giant inflatable obstacle course, is expected to reopen Friday.