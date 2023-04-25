National Weather Service issues flood watch for the Sierra

SACRAMENTO - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Sierra region starting Thursday afternoon through Monday morning.

The Sierra is expected to experience near-record highs, causing rapid snowmelt that could lead to higher and faster than normal rivers and streams. The weather service warns the water will be extremely cold. The potential for flooding has many residents on alert. The rapid snowmelt can create hazardous conditions.

The flood watch is set to last until Monday morning, and the weather service will continue to monitor the situation and issue any updates as necessary.

The weather in the Sacramento region is set to be warm and sunny Tuesday, with afternoon highs expected to be slightly warmer with plenty of sunshine at 85 degrees. Temperatures will peak on Thursday through Saturday in the low 90s. Near-seasonal highs are also expected to return to the forecast on Monday.