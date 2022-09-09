Flex Alert extends into Friday as temperatures expected to be over 100 degrees

FOLSOM -- The extended Flex Alert issued by the state's power grid operator went into effect Thursday afternoon as officials encouraged residents to continue reducing their energy use to avoid possible rotating power outages amid more hot temperatures.

While most of the recent run of Flex Alerts have been in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., concerns over peaking energy demand have led Cal ISO to extend the alert for two additional hours from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cal ISO initially announced the extended hours for the Thursday Flex Alert Wednesday night. Additionally, officials issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 1 that will be effective Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CBS13 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions

On Tuesday, the state saw an all-time record high peak demand on the power grid, reaching 52,061 megawatts, but narrowly avoided having to institute widespread rotating power outages because of conservation efforts by residents.

While the conservation of residents has helped keep the state's power grid operators from instituting rolling blackouts, the efforts during the heat wave have not been without some mishaps.

Besides the tens of thousands of people who have lost power during the last week due to heat-related outages, residents in Davis, West Sacramento and other Northern California cities lost power Tuesday evening following miscommunication about rolling blackouts.

The grid operator encourages people to take steps like setting their home or business thermostats to 78 degrees or higher during that time, as well as to avoid the use of major appliances and to turn off any unnecessary lights. Additional information and conservation tips are available at FlexAlert.org.

An excessive heat warning issued by the weather service for the Bay Area is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, and people are advised to drink plenty of fluids and take extra precautions while working or spending time outside.

The region is expected to cool down by the weekend to more normal seasonal temperatures, according to the weather service.