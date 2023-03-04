Fire damages 4 apartment units in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters battled a blaze Friday at an apartment building in Sacramento.
On Friday afternoon, firefighters from Metro Fire of Sacramento were called out to the fire at 9230 Kiefer Boulevard. A fire spokesperson tweeted that the fire was between the walls of two different units.
Firefighters were able to knock the fire down but not before four units suffered moderate to major damage, which was confined mostly between to upstairs and two downstairs units.
Although the fire appears to have been started as an electrical short, its cause is still under investigation, the fire department says.
Several residents have been displaced by the fire.
