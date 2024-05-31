Concerns over insurance rates spread far beyond fire-prone areas in California

Looking at fire zone insurance changes in California

ROSEVILLE -- Hotter days are still to come, putting fire fears top of mind for many. However, it's not just for homeowners who live in wildfire-prone areas but homeowners who call the suburbs home.

It's not a new headline that insurance companies are pulling back on insuring California homeowners in high-risk fire zones, but what is new is how climate change is impacting homes in areas that aren't typically considered a risk.

In Roseville, a homeowner was tasked by her insurance company to take photos of her home. What followed in the mail was a letter notifying her that she would be dropped by the company unless thousands of dollars worth of changes were made to the home, which was built within the last decade.

"This came as a surprise because we thought nothing has really changed," said Nadia Melzer, a homeowner and Placer County realtor.

She's been on both sides of a growing insurance issue that she once believed wouldn't land at her front door or, in her case, in her backyard.

According to Melzer's previous insurer (she's since changed companies), her home needed updates that included trees being moved further apart in the backyard and closing soffits on the home.

On the other side of her backyard fence is an open field, which she believes is the main reason her former insurance company wanted to drop their home.

"Living here in the suburbs, I didn't think that was anything I would have to worry about," Melzer said.

CBS13 took these questions and concerns to Ryan Lundquist, an appraiser and housing analyst. He said that he's heard stories like this and others locally that start with a letter in the mail about changes and end with a homeowner losing home insurance.

Tall grass, homes over 100 years old, trees close to the home, and a house near open space are all reasons Lundquist said he's heard cited to homeowners about why their home insurance won't be renewed.

"I'm starting to hear a lot more stories like this, and it seems like insurance companies are getting a bit nit-picky over issues," he said.

Another trend Lundquist said he's seen used by insurers: using drones for home inspection. He explained that a Rocklin client received notice that his home had been inspected by a drone and due to the findings, he would be dropped by his insurer.

"This is not just a California thing, but we're seeing insurance issues in states like Florida and Texas and places where there's been a lot of natural disasters," Lundquist said.

Climate change, experts say, is playing a role in where some insurance companies choose to insure or renew. It's why, Lundquist said, insurance issues aren't limited to fire-prone areas but now in suburban neighborhoods, too.

Melzer also said she understands that fire is a concern for insurance companies but that they should support homeowners in times of need.