Fire burns multiple structures in north Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A fire broke out in a north Sacramento neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple homes have been burned on Empress Street near El Camino Avenue, firefighters say. Blackened walls could be seen outside a second-story unit building behind the main home and blinds hanging from a nearby window appeared to be melted.
The fire began as a vegetation fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.