Fire burns multiple structures in north Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A fire broke out in a north Sacramento neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. 

Multiple homes have been burned on Empress Street near El Camino Avenue, firefighters say. Blackened walls could be seen outside a second-story unit building behind the main home and blinds hanging from a nearby window appeared to be melted.

The fire began as a vegetation fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. 

This is a developing story. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 4:30 PM

