Fire burns multiple structures in north Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A fire broke out in a north Sacramento neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple homes have been burned on Empress Street near El Camino Avenue, firefighters say. Blackened walls could be seen outside a second-story unit building behind the main home and blinds hanging from a nearby window appeared to be melted.

The fire began as a vegetation fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

This is a developing story.

