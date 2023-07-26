Watch CBS News
Fire burning in north Sacramento near Interstate 80

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Crews responded to a fire burning in the north Sacramento area Tuesday evening.

A traffic camera along Interstate 80 shows a plume of smoke rising above the freeway.

The location of the fire is the area of Morrison and Western Avenues, which is near the Northgate Boulevard exit off of westbound I-80.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a few RVs in the area may be threatened.

This is a developing story.

July 25, 2023

