Fire burning in north Sacramento near Interstate 80
SACRAMENTO — Crews responded to a fire burning in the north Sacramento area Tuesday evening.
A traffic camera along Interstate 80 shows a plume of smoke rising above the freeway.
The location of the fire is the area of Morrison and Western Avenues, which is near the Northgate Boulevard exit off of westbound I-80.
The Sacramento Fire Department said a few RVs in the area may be threatened.
This is a developing story.
