Head-on crash on Highway 70 in Marysville leaves 3 dead, 3 injured, police say

3 die in head-on crash on Highway 70 in Marysville

MARYSVILLE – Three people are dead and three others are injured after a crash in Marysville on Saturday, police said.

The Marysville Police Department said two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash on Highway 70 near 24th Street around 2:45 p.m., forcing the road to close in both directions for several hours.

Police said five people were in one vehicle, while the driver was the only person in the other vehicle.

Three people died, police said. The three who were taken to the hospital suffered severe injuries, including one person who was airlifted to the hospital, police said.

One passenger taken to the hospital is a minor, according to police.

It's not clear what led up to the crash, but police said they're investigating speed as a factor.

The Marysville Police Department is handling the investigation with help from the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.