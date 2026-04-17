Fair Oaks memorial honors beloved neighborhood greeter known for daily waves

A Sacramento County community came together on Friday night to honor a neighbor who they said helped make the streets a little happier.

Some didn't even know his name, but they will remember the man for the friendly way he waved to people nearly every day.

Most knew him only as Jeff, the guy with the cowboy hat and American flag. He became a favorite in one Fair Oaks neighborhood for standing along Sunset Avenue and greeting people as they passed by.

"Every day he would be there, and we'd drive by and wave," said Fair Oaks resident Bruce Behrman.

"He would salute. I would salute him back. He would give the heart sign," said Fair Oaks resident Rileyne Behrman.

Word spread quickly through the community and on social media that he had passed away.

People touched by his daily kindness held a memorial Friday evening where he once stood, with candles, flowers, and flags.

"He loved everybody, and he cared for everybody," said Justin Henderson, a friend of Jeff.

Friends say Jeff was disabled and had some personal problems. He started standing on the corner during the pandemic as a way to brighten the day of drivers and people walking down the street.

Henderson stopped to talk with Jeff and got to know him over the years. He says Jeff's death is a big loss for the neighborhood.

"He was just one of the most pure humans I've known," he said.

A corner stop sign has become a little less joyful now that the neighborhood greeter is gone.

"There is nobody that could replace Jeff," Henderson said.

Jeff's caretaker told CBS News Sacramento that he was found dead last weekend but the coroner has not officially released his name or cause of death.