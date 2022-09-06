Watch CBS News
Evacuation warnings lifted after garage fire in rural Nevada County spreads to vegetation

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Evacuation warnings issued in several zones after garage fire in rural Nevada County
Evacuation warnings issued in several zones after garage fire in rural Nevada County 00:23

NEVADA COUNTY – A blaze that appears to have started as a garage fire at a rural Nevada County home prompted evacuation warnings for the surrounding area early Tuesday afternoon.

The scene is near McCourtney Road and Ballantree Lane. Firefighters responded to the scene just after noon for a reported garage fire.

First responders soon encountered flames and thick smoke coming from the structure.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the following zones are were under evacuation warnings: NCO-E153, NCO-E159, NCO-E052, and NCO-E397. Residents should check the map in this link to find their zone. https://community.zonehaven.com.

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that all the warnings had been lifted. 

Exactly what started the fire is unclear. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 1:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

