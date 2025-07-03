California fireworks warehouse explosion leaves family of missing brothers searching for answers

Family members are in agony on day three of the investigation into what happened at the fireworks facility in Esparto after several explosions on Tuesday.

The parents of three brothers — 18-year-old Jesus Ramos, 22-year-old Johnny Ramos and 28-year-old Junior Melendez — faced the danger head-on, desperate to find their sons after the fireworks facility they worked at exploded.

Their mother, Marisol Ramos, said she and her husband went to the facility themselves, looking for their sons the night of the explosions. When they got there, they said they were the only ones around.

Marisol said they were the only ones brave enough to enter the grounds.

"No police, no fire department, no agencies. Nobody. It was just me and my husband inside in there," Marisol said.

Law enforcement said the volatility of the fireworks and other explosives being set off was too dangerous to get close to.

"We cannot move forward and risk any more injury to anyone else on this scene, so I appreciate and understand how much you want answers and we're doing everything we can to bring you that," said Undersheriff Matt Davis with the Yolo County Sheriff's Department.

"I know putting your life at risk for some people you don't know is a lot to take in, but those are people. They have families, they have babies. My nephews don't have a father anymore," said Jhanelly Ramos, the sister of the missing brothers.

The Ramos family stuck close to the media, saying it was their only source of information.

"That's how bad this situation is," Jhanelly said. "Nobody is really understanding that except for you guys. The news. You guys are actually being helpful."

Families listened to Wednesday's press conference, confronting officials on the handling of disseminating information when it comes to the seven missing people.

"You guys aren't focused well enough on the people in there. When there's families sick to their stomachs, losing sleep," said Syanna Ruiz, girlfriend of one of the missing men.

A day later, at the next press conference, members of the media were told to drive further toward the facility and check into an area they were only allowed to enter.

"I asked very respectfully if I could go through because I have victims, ya know, those are my three brothers. What does she say? 'No. You can't be here, get out,'" Jhanelly said.

Officials did not take any questions after the press conference. They did mention giving hotel vouchers to impacted family members.

"If someone was hurt, they could've saved them. Not anymore. I just need my babies. That's all I want. If they're gone, I just need their ashes. I just need to see them and feel them in my hands. That's all I want," Marisol said.

Marisol is desperate to find her sons.

"I just need some information. Please, I'm begging the city, the state, anybody. I need information, please," she said.

Law enforcement said they are doing everything they can to move things along, but the danger and complexity of the situation are making things challenging.