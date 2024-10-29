Deadly crash involving vehicle, pedestrian investigated in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – A deadly crash had an Elk Grove street closed through the early morning hours into Tuesday.

The crash happened near W. Stockton Boulevard and Kyler Road.

Elk Grove police say, just after 10 p.m. Monday, a driver struck a 55-year-old man who was walking on W. Stockton Boulevard. The driver apparently left the scene, police say, but was followed by a witness. The driver eventually pulled over nearby.

The 55-year-old man died from his injuries at the scene, police say. His name hasn't been released.

W. Stockton Boulevard would be closed between Bilby and Kyler roads into the early morning hours.