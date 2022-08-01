Elk Grove crime spree suspect arrested after chase

GALT – A suspect is under arrest in connection to a crime spree that targeted several fast food restaurants in Elk Grove last week.

Elk Grove police say the spree started on July 25 when a man armed with a gun walked into the McDonald's restaurant near Sheldon Road and E. Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from a cash drawer.

An employee went to confront the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Sacramento resident John Vang, but that's when he allegedly pointed the gun at them. Police say the suspect then left in a motorcycle.

The next series of crimes happened on July 27. Police say Vang first broke into a car rental business and took some cash. A little while later, at the Chipotle near Elk Grove Boulevard and Franklin Road, Vang knocked on the door. The restaurant was closed but some employees were working inside. Employees say he asked for water, but then pulled out a gun when they unlocked the door.

Police believe Vang also fired one shot into the ceiling of the Chipotle as he was leaving the robbery.

Early Saturday morning, officers believe Vang went into the drive-thru of the McDonald's near Elk Grove Boulevard and Interstate 5. He then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the drive-thru employee. Investigators believe the car he was driving had also been stolen from another fast food restaurant nearby.

Later on Saturday, Galt police located that stolen car. Somehow, Vang managed to get into another car and led officers on a chase along Highway 99.

Vang eventually surrendered just after Elk Grove Boulevard and was arrested. He's facing charges of robbery, burglary, possession of stolen property, vehicle theft, and felony evading.