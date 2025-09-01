Vegetation fire breaks out in El Dorado Hills; evacuations ordered

A vegetation fire in El Dorado Hills broke out on Labor Day, quickly growing in size and prompting evacuations, officials said.

According to the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, the Valley Fire broke out off Sweet Valley Road around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire was reported to have grown to burn 35 acres, but more accurate mapping reduced that number to 15 with 5% containment, according to the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit. Multiple agencies are assisting and Cal Fire is in unified command with the sheriff's office, firefighters said.

What areas are under evacuation orders?

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the areas of Sweet Valley Road, Hickok Road, Sands Road, and Rough Ridge Road. Additional evacuations have also been ordered along Kanaka Valley.

The areas of Deer Valley Road and Starbucks Road are under evacuation warnings.

Anyone who must leave has been advised by officials to head toward Green Valley Road.

Additional information about the evacuations can be found by visiting perimetermap.com/El-Dorado-CA.