El Dorado County sheriff's deputies stepping up security near school after suspect allegedly violated restraining order

EL DORADO HILLS - Sheriff's deputies have stepped up their patrols near Jackson Elementary in El Dorado Hills after they got reports of a suspicious person near the school. 

The El Dorado Sheriff's Office on Thursday said they received multiple calls for service near Jackson Elementary in El Dorado Hills on Wednesday night. Shortly after, deputies responded to the area of the school after hearing the suspect violated a restraining order. The suspect was gone before deputies arrived. There were no reports of violence or threats against the victim. 

As a precaution, sheriff's office school resource officers are doing extra patrols at the school during pickup and dismissal for the next several days. Sheriff's deputies will also patrol the area. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 11:34 AM

