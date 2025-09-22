El Dorado County drugs, weapons crackdown nets 26 arrests in Tahoe Basin, West Slope

Multiple law enforcement agencies in El Dorado County arrested more than two dozen suspects last week in an operation targeting drug operations on the West Slope and in the South Lake Tahoe Basin, authorities said.

The El Dorado County District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office said in a joint press statement that a two-night enforcement action dubbed "Operation Folsom Blues 3.0" was designed to disrupt narcotics distribution, recover weapons involved in crimes, and check probation compliance in identified hotspots.

The warrants and compliance checks were also designed to reduce overdose and violence risks, the statement said, as well as sending a warning to drug traffickers.

El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies search a vehicle during Operation Folsom Blues 3.0 law enforcement sweep. El Dorado County District Attorney's Office

"Folsom Blues 3.0 reminds drug dealers that if you plan to traffic illicit narcotics, you are not welcome in El Dorado County," District Attorney Vern Pierson said in a prepared statement.

"If you try to deal illegal narcotics in El Dorado County, you don't know who you're selling to - and you should always be looking over your shoulder," said Sheriff Jeff Leikauf in a statement.

According to the press statement, the operation netted 26 arrests, 10 firearms, about 157 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of fentany, and 14 grams of cocaine.

The statement said both the Sheriff and the District Attorney view this operation as a success, and acknowledged the help from the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the Placerville Police Department, the El Dorado County Probation Department, and the California Highway Patrol.