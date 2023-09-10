Ed Sheeran postpones Vegas concert an hour before show was expected to begin

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran canceled his Las Vegas show less than an hour before its scheduled start time.

Sheeran blamed the cancelation on "logistical errors," but did not explain.

Thousands of fans who waited in the desert heat for hours were upset. Some were treated for heat exhaustion.

Sheeran did apologize to his fans. He said his concert would be rescheduled to October 28th. Fans also alleged that Allegiant Stadium provided no water for the concert-goers.

Sheeran said all tickets would be honored for the late-October concert.