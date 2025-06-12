Eastbound Highway 50 to close in West Sacramento over Father's Day weekend for construction

SACRAMENTO – Starting Friday night, eastbound Highway 50 in West Sacramento will be closed through Father's Day weekend for the ongoing pavement rehabilitation project.

Caltrans said the eastbound closure will be from the Interstate 80 and Highway 50 split to Jefferson Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The closure will impact people commuting from Davis to attend the UC Davis commencement at the Golden 1 Center.

The Athletics, who are out of town for the weekend, will be hosting the Houston Astros on Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Sutter Health Park.

Over in Sacramento, the eastbound Highway 50 ramp to southbound Highway 99 will be closed for 55 hours, from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. This is part of Caltrans' Fix50 project.

Caltrans said drivers can take southbound Interstate 5 as a detour. Another option is to exit at 10th Street, turn left onto Riverside Boulevard, turn left on X Street and get onto westbound Highway 50 to merge onto southbound Highway 99.

How to get around the Highway 50 closure

Drivers heading east on Highway 50 will need to merge onto eastbound Interstate 80, take southbound I-5 back to eastbound Highway 50.

Eastbound Highway 50 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Caltrans

Fans heading to Sutter Health Park can take I-80 to southbound I-5 and merge onto westbound Highway 50 before taking the South River Road exit.

Those attending the UC Davis commencement can exit I-5 at J Street in downtown Sacramento to arrive at the Golden 1 Center.

All drivers are urged to build in additional travel time.

Why is Highway 50 closing?

Caltrans is working on the $280 million I-80 and Highway 50 pavement rehabilitation project. The extended closure is to help speed up the project's duration and improve workers' safety.

A spokesperson for Caltrans said crews are replacing 30- to 40-year-old concrete.

Among other upgrades, the project will rehabilitate ramps, upgrade existing barriers and guardrails to concrete barriers, rehabilitate bridge decks and replace overhead sign structures.

Caltrans' website estimates construction will be complete in May 2026.

The transportation department's Fix 50 project, which includes work from the Highway 50/I-5 interchange to Highway 50/Watt Avenue, was pushed back an entire year. It's now scheduled to be complete in July 2026.