Here's why Caltrans has increased construction on Sacramento freeways

WEST SACRAMENTO — There has been heavy traffic and confusion for drivers on Highway 50 and Interstate 80 in Sacramento as Caltrans continues its major road work projects.

Caltrans said it has three major projects happening this summer on Highway 50 and Interstate 80: the Fix 50 Project, the I-80 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and the Yolo 80 Corridor Improvements Project.

Spokesperson Dennis Keaton said crews are replacing 30- to 40-year-old concrete. He said the work is long overdue, but Caltrans never had the funding until now.

"It may be a very major inconvenience, and I suspect that it is, but this is the work that has to be done right now and taken care of," Keaton said.

One of the reasons Caltrans cannot do the work at night is because of noise complaints from neighbors, Keaton said.

Meanwhile, many of the 75-80,000 drivers who drive those highways daily want answers, claiming they were never notified about the construction.

"They get the money. We need to know these things," said Julie Cervantes, who lives in Sacramento. "Especially if you're in a hurry, like a doctor's appointment."

Keaton said Caltrans did not have the funding to notify people, with most of the over $650 million in total for the I-80 projects going directly into the work itself.

With each project, Caltrans said it is learning what worked and what did not work.

"Right now, it is probably doing a little more outreach and working with the local governments to see what can be done to alleviate the traffic on the surface streets," Keaton said.

Until all the construction is complete, drivers had better buckle up for a longer-than-usual commute.

"My daughter and son live in the Tahoe Park area, so they come here to visit," Cervantes said. "It usually takes them 15 minutes on the freeway. It's been like 45."

Keaton said its contractors can't close on or off-ramps without first notifying them.

The best way to get a live look at the closures is by downloading the Caltrans Quickmap app on your phone, where you can see real-time traffic.