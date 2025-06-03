Fix50 road work in Sacramento to take another year, Caltrans says

More traffic headaches are in store for drivers after Caltrans revealed that the Fix50 project's completion date has been pushed back for an entire year.

The work was originally slated to be completed this summer.

While being 85% done as of last May, Caltrans says the final expected completion date is now July 2026.

Officials say equipment, weather, and crashes are the chief reasons for the delay.

"Recently, for example, some structures for signs were needed to be installed, but they had to push back a couple of those signs because the crane that was needed was not available," said Sergio Ochoa Sanchez with Caltrans.

New High Occupancy Vehicle lanes and pavement fixes from the Highway 50/Interstate 5 interchange to U.S. 50/Watt Avenue – a total of 14 miles of roadwork – are the project's primary objectives.

Other major roadwork projects are also in various stages of completion around Sacramento area freeways, including the Interstate 80 pavement rehabilitation project and the Yolo 80 corridor improvement project.