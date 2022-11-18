DUI suspect arrested after driving onto railroad tracks in Rocklin

ROCKLIN — A DUI suspect is under arrest after they drove up on and got stuck on some railroad tracks in Rocklin.

The incident happened late Thursday night. Police say they got a report of a vehicle stopped across the railroad tracks along Rocklin Road.

Scene of the DUI investigation in Rocklin Thursday night. Rocklin Police Department

At the scene, officers found that the car wasn't just on the railroad tracks, it had managed drive along the tracks for a few feet. Police had to notify Union Pacific to stop their trains so that officers could investigate.

A female driver at the scene was given a field sobriety test. Rocklin police say her blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

"We all love trains but don't drive your car like one," Rocklin police said in a post about the arrest on Facebook. "Don't drink and drive."

The name of the driver has not been released, but she was arrested and is now facing DUI charges.