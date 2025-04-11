Dueling A's, Kings games puts Sacramento traffic to the test

Same-day Kings, A's game puts Sacramento traffic control to the test

Same-day Kings, A's game puts Sacramento traffic control to the test

SACRAMENTO — This year marks the first time MLB and NBA games are happening simultaneously in Sacramento.

Though the Athletics and Sacramento Kings playing on the same day might make for a difficult choice for sports fans, the bigger question might be this: How will traffic and parking be impacted by same-day A's and Kings games?

West Sacramento has been coordinating with the police department to make sure things run smoothly on the roads during the double games. Both teams play in facilities that are walking distance from each other — the Kings downtown in the Golden 1 Center and the A's right across the nearby Tower Bridge at Sutter Health Park.

"I feel like the traffic is in different areas, you know? West Sac is going to be separate, out here separate," one Kings fan said.

In a statement to CBS13, the City of West Sacramento said that "with the significant footprint of freeway construction surrounding West Sacramento and the downtown Sacramento area, we suggest checking the Caltrans webpage and social media for updates."

The City of West Sacramento says it might be a good idea to avoid the Tower Bridge if you're not attending a game.

Some sports fans still plan to see both teams play.

"We're catching the Kings tonight and then tomorrow, we're going to the Athletics game," said Nathan Anderson, who is in town from Minnesota with his friend, Colin Moylan.

Moylan said the pair have been to every MLB ballpark in the U.S.

"We started the tradition in college, and Sacramento is now home to a Major League Baseball team.

It's been a toss-up as to which team people are choosing to see Friday night. Both games start around 7 p.m., with the Kings hosting the Los Angeles Clippers and the A's hosting the New York Mets.

This will be a test to see how things go because simultaneous games will happen again on Sunday.