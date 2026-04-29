Mountain lion spotted near Downieville courthouse, officials urge residents to stay alert

A mountain lion was spotted near the Downieville courthouse on Wednesday, prompting officials to urge residents to remain alert in the town.

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office said a county worker saw the mountain lion around 5:30 a.m. near the courthouse. When the mountain lion saw the worker, it took off running toward the medical clinic.

The sheriff's office is asking people in the area to be alert and to report any sightings in or around the town.

Downieville, founded during the gold rush era, is located in the Sierra Nevada foothills about 100 miles northeast of Sacramento. It's most known for its mountain biking and other outdoor activities.

Officials say that mountain lion sightings in Sierra County are not uncommon, but activity within town limits increases the likelihood of human-wildlife encounters.

People are encouraged not to walk alone during dawn and dusk, keep children close, always supervise pets when they're outdoors and leash dogs, and not to run away. People should make themselves appear larger and back away slowly.