Disneyland to offer alcoholic beverages at three more restaurants come September

Disneyland will soon offer alcoholic beverages at three more of their in-park restaurants.

On Thursday, Disney officials announced that Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace and Café Orleans will "introduce delish new offerings" that include wine, beer, specialty cocktails and more non-alcoholic options to their existing menus on September 12.

The existing rule remains that alcohol can only be enjoyed at sit-down restaurants.

The new trio of restaurants joins the "Star Wars"-themed Oga's Cantina and the exclusive Club 33 as places within park limits that will serve alcohol, albeit different from the rules at Disney's California Adventure, where park-goers can order to-go drinks.

Disneyland was famously a "dry park" until opening Oga's Cantina in 2019.

