Disneyland to offer alcoholic beverages at three more restaurants come September

By KCAL-News Staff

Disneyland will soon offer alcoholic beverages at three more of their in-park restaurants. 

On Thursday, Disney officials announced that Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace and Café Orleans will "introduce delish new offerings" that include wine, beer, specialty cocktails and more non-alcoholic options to their existing menus on September 12. 

The existing rule remains that alcohol can only be enjoyed at sit-down restaurants. 

The new trio of restaurants joins the "Star Wars"-themed Oga's Cantina and the exclusive Club 33 as places within park limits that will serve alcohol, albeit different from the rules at Disney's California Adventure, where park-goers can order to-go drinks. 

Disneyland was famously a "dry park" until opening Oga's Cantina in 2019. 

Park officials also released separate big news this week, announcing the return of the Fantasmic! show come 2024, after it was forced to close when a 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon caught fire during a show in May

