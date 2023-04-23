Watch CBS News
45-foot-tall animatronic dragon catches fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a fire at Disneyland.

The fire unfolded late Saturday night at Tom Sawyer Island. There, a 45-foot-tall animatronic dragon caught fire during the popular "Fantasmic!" live show.

No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage remained unclear. 

There was no word on how long the attraction would remain closed. 

