Dine out Mondays and Tuesdays, save on everything from cheeseburgers to spaghetti and meatballs | Call Kurtis

SACRAMENTO — Mondays are traditionally slow for restaurants. CBS13 and the Call Kurtis consumer investigative team have found some Monday restaurant deals you can score.

We've done stories before about the high cost of dining out at restaurants. Now, here's how you can eat out tonight and save money, too.

At BJ's Brewhouse and Restaurant, for instance, order a large pizza for half off! That alone can save you more than $16 on some pizzas.

In the mood for Italian fare? Buca di Beppo's "Meatball Mondays" will give you 50 percent off spaghetti and meatballs. If you order the family size to feed five people, that can save you a whopping $28.

Hungry for something at IKEA? You can score an eight-piece veggie and vegan plant ball plate for $3.

If you've already planned dinner for tonight, there's always Tuesday nights on the town.

On Tuesdays, Del Taco has two crispy chicken tacos for $3.

How about a burger at Sonic? They've got a $1.99 menu, including a quarter-pound double cheeseburger. The restaurant's 16-ounce milkshakes go for that little on Tuesdays, too.

And finally, Red Robin offers a cheeseburger with bottomless fries for $10, but you have to dine in to get the deal.

