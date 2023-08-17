Diane Sawyer lists Martha's Vineyard home with 'astonishing' views for $24 million

Diane Sawyer lists Martha's Vineyard home for $24 million Diane Sawyer lists Martha's Vineyard home for $24 million 00:39

VINEYARD HAVEN - Famed TV newscaster Diane Sawyer is looking to sell her Martha's Vineyard home for $24 million.

The home in Vineyard Haven known as "Chip Chop" sits on a 20-acre beach property. It was built in 1937 for Broadway actress Katharine Cornell.

Diane Sawyer's beach compound on Martha's Vineyard. Bob Gothard

"For many decades it has hosted a broad spectrum of well-known figures from the worlds of literature, theater, cinema, and politics," the listing reads. "A mile of private shoreline surrounds the property, including 2000 feet of sandy beach on the exquisite swimming waters of Vineyard Sound, and a large swath of sandy beach on Lake Tashmoo."

There are technically four homes on the property, which is being marketed by broker Mark Jenkins with Wallace & Co. Sotheby's International Realty. The main house has three bedrooms, there's a two-bedroom "caretaker's cottage" and two "elegant" beach houses "which offer some of the most astonishing water views on Martha's Vineyard."

A home on Diane Sawyer's Martha's Vineyard beach compound. Bob Gothard

The property also has a tennis court, an outdoor pool overlooking Vineyard Sound and 2,000 feet of sandy beach.

Diane Sawyer's pool overlooking the water. Bob Gothard

For those that can afford the home, they'll also be paying property taxes of more than $162,000 per year.

Sawyer, who owned the home with her late husband and movie director Mike Nichols, was the first female correspondent of "60 Minute" before becoming an ABC News anchor. She spoke to the Vineyard Gazette about making the decision to sell.

A bedroom on Diane Sawyer's beach compound. Bob Gothard

"We thought about it long and hard . . . we've been so lucky to be in this amazing home for 28 years, but as our summers became more about time spent differently, with children in camps and travel, it seemed time to let someone else fall in love with this magic place," Ms. Sawyer told the newspaper.