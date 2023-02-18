"This is completely unexpected": Friend, detectives urge public for info after Fairfield man suspected in wife's murder

FAIRFIELD — Worry and concern quickly turned to shock and upset when a Fairfield man who was originally reported missing with his wife was suddenly named a suspect in her murder.

Greg and Anu Hobson had been reported missing Wednesday.

"Seeing how this story is unfolding, it's even more shocking that something like this would happen to such a wonderful, wonderful great-hearted person," said Karina Naringahon.

Karina is a longtime friend of Anu. She is hoping someone will come forward with some answers about what happened to her friend.

A short timeline shows the couple's vehicle was last seen on Valentine's Day on a traffic camera off Elk Grove Boulevard in Sacramento. Someone then reported them missing the next day. The day after that, police arrested Anu's husband, Greg. The arrest comes as police don't even know where Anu is located.

"No-body homicides are different. They're a little unique but they're not impossible," said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.

Gire remembers the case of 27-year-old Christie Wilson, who vanished in 2005 after a night of gambling at the Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln. Her killer was tried and convicted even though her body wasn't found for 15 years.

"So the police must have enough evidence sufficient for them to make that arrest, based on physical evidence or the absence of evidence suggesting that the victim is still alive," said Gire.

Gire says while all murder cases are difficult and heartbreaking, no-body homicides are perhaps the toughest considering family and friends can't find closure with their loved ones still out there.

Friends like Karina are now urging anyone with information to come forward.

"This is completely unexpected and I am sure that her family and her friends and just the community that knew her would like to have some answers," she said.

Anyone who may have seen the Hobsons or who may have noticed any suspicious activity involving the pair's vehicle — a silver 2021 Toyota Tacoma with California license plate number 21170G3 — is urged to contact detectives.

