DeRozan scores 26 in Sacramento debut as Kings fall to Wolves 117-115 in season opener

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings lost their season opener 117-115 against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday night.

In his debut game with Sacramento, DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 26 points while adding 2 assists and 7 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points while also adding 8 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists.

Malik Monk, the runner-up Sixth Man of the Year last season, added 17 points and 4 assists.

The Kings had no answer for Wolves forward Julius Randle, who scored a game-high 33 points. Anthony Edwards had 32 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Sacramento is looking to make its return to the postseason after being eliminated from the NBA Play-In Tournament last season. The team ended a 16-year playoff drought in the 2022-23 season.

