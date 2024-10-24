DeRozan scores 26 in Sacramento debut as Kings fall to Wolves 117-115 in season opener
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings lost their season opener 117-115 against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday night.
In his debut game with Sacramento, DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 26 points while adding 2 assists and 7 rebounds.
Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points while also adding 8 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists.
Malik Monk, the runner-up Sixth Man of the Year last season, added 17 points and 4 assists.
The Kings had no answer for Wolves forward Julius Randle, who scored a game-high 33 points. Anthony Edwards had 32 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
Sacramento is looking to make its return to the postseason after being eliminated from the NBA Play-In Tournament last season. The team ended a 16-year playoff drought in the 2022-23 season.