Two school administrators shot by student at Denver high school

A male student shot two school administrators at a high school in Denver on Wednesday, and the victims were taken to area hospitals, officials said. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said the student fled the scene after the shooting.

One victim was in critical condition and one was in serious but stable condition, Thomas said.

The two administrators were searching the student and "a handgun was retrieved and several shots were fired," Thomas said. The student was not identified because he is a juvenile, the chief said, but authorities know who he is.

"We don't have any sense of where he is," the chief said, adding that investigators were trying to speak with people who may know where he may have gone.

Police haven't recovered the gun used in the shooting, Thomas said. Authorities were searching his home for evidence.

Parents wait for students to be walked out after two administrators were shot and wounded after a handgun was found during a daily search of a student at Denver's East High School March 22, 2023. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Mayor Michael Hancock described the student as an African American male wearing a hoodie with an astronaut on it. The mayor said the student was armed and dangerous.

"We will find that suspect, and we will hold that suspect accountable for his actions," Hancock said.

The student was searched at the beginning of every school day under a "safety plan," Thomas said. Officials didn't provide details about the circumstances that led to the daily searches.

The searches were conducted in a secluded office area at the front of the school away from students, Thomas said. A weapon wasn't found on the student in previous searches, the chief said.

CBS Colorado reports that the shooting happened just a little over a month after 16-year-old Luis Garcia was shot near East High School. He died weeks after the shooting.

According to Denver Public Schools, 10 guns were confiscated from students in Denver schools between the start of the school year and February.

