Fiery Sacramento crash results in 3 dead; driver suspected of DUI hospitalized

Sacramento Police said three people died in an early Saturday morning crash that involved a suspected drunken driver.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a truck and another vehicle near Roseville Road and Connie Drive.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle on fire with two people inside. Officers were unable to put out the fire, and the two occupants died at the scene.

A third person was found in the roadway and is believed to have been ejected from one of the vehicles, police said. The third person was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not said what vehicle the person on the roadway may have been in at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with major injuries but is in stable condition. According to police, the driver of the truck may have been driving under the influence.

Sacramento Police have not yet identified the people who died in the crash or the driver of the truck. Police have also not yet released information about how the crash happened.