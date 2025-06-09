Jury deliberating in Davis stabbings trial after Carlos Dominguez testimony, closing arguments

Jury deliberations will continue this week in the case of the suspected Davis stabber Carlos Dominguez.

Closing arguments concluded late Friday after a month of testimony. The former UC Davis student is accused of stabbing three people in spring 2023, killing two.

The defense claimed Dominguez was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the attacks. Prosecutors have argued his actions were premeditated, regardless of his mental state.

Health care professionals, law enforcement officers, and a former professor of Dominguez have all testified in the trial over the past four weeks.

Dominguez's family, as well as his ex-girlfriend, have also testified, describing the changes they witnessed in him.

"The person I dated would have never done something like that," said Caley Gallardo on the stand.

"He was skinnier, he wouldn't take care of himself and when we would watch movies," said Mia Reales, Dominguez's sister. "He would just stare into the walls."

Last week, Dominguez took the stand in his own defense. At one point, he named and acknowledged his three victims.

Dominguez also claimed that he was hearing voices and had no memory of the incidents until later.

"I started to realize the people I thought were shape shifters, that I had stabbed, were actual people," Dominguez said.

The jury entered deliberations late Friday and now must decide if Dominguez is guilty on the charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and attempted murder.

If found guilty, prosecutors have said they would not seek the death penalty for Dominguez in the case.