Davis High, Granite Bay teams come together to help tackle cancer

Davis High, Granite Bay take fight against breast cancer to the field

GRANITE BAY – Two opposing football teams took the fight against breast cancer to the field as Davis Senior High School works to raise money for regional cancer care their opponent also donned pink.

"Everybody is committed. Whether we are on opposite teams or the same community," said Nick Garratt, head coach for Davis High.

Under the Friday night lights, both teams are helping tackle cancer.

Davis High's Blue Devils have gone pink all October to help raise awareness for breast cancer and a school fundraiser supporting the UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"We all have loved ones that have passed from cancer. This is a great way to give back, not only as a football program, but an entire community, this is a school-wide event," said Garratt.

All of the money raised by the Blue Devils will fund a brand new mobile mammogram clinic getting free screenings out to underserved communities.

"The mobile mammography van has a 3D digital mammography. It's the best technology for breast cancer screening," said Dr. Diana Miglioretti with the cancer center. "Screening rates are much lower in marginalized communities, rural communities, places far from the city. But also within the city we have marginalized communities. By bringing the screening mammography to these communities we hope to increase uptake."

The cancer center is rolling out the new van at the start of the new year. They also hope to one day expand to screening for cervical, colon and lung cancer

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center

"It's really exciting to see our young people interested in how we can prevent cancer and increasing education even at that age," said Miglioretti.

"Everyone on this team, we feel like they've all been affected in some way by breast cancer or some type of cancer. So we are just trying to give back," said Arjun Singh, a senior safety for Davis High's team.

On Friday night at their homecoming matchup against Davis, the Granite Bay Grizzlies ditched their signature green for a "pink out" theme.

"Everybody is wearing pink, we've been selling these shirts that say 'Grizz nation stronger than cancer,'" said Grant Longoria, a Granite Bay High student.

The student section was a sea of pink at Friday's game.

On the field, these two teams may go head to head, but both are fighting for a win in breast cancer awareness.

"In kind of a world of chaos it's good to see us all come together for a common cause," said Jason Sitterud, a coach and teacher at Granite Bay.

"At the end of the day we are playing against each other, but it's something we can come together about," said Singh.

Donate to the Davis Blue Devils fundraiser to help tackle cancer at this link.