David Fry's career-high 4 RBIs powers Guardians past Athletics 8-2

David Fry had a career-high four RBIs, Gavin Williams struck out 11 and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Athletics 8-2 on Sunday to take the weekend series.

Angel Martínez had three hits, including a home run to lead off the seventh inning, for the Guardians, who have won eight of 10 after a 10-game losing streak.

Nick Kurtz had a pair of doubles for the Athletics, who have lost nine of their last 10 in Cleveland.

Williams (6-4) tied a career high in going seven innings and got his first win since June 1. He is 2-1 in his last nine starts.

The right-hander — who gave up one run and four hits — struck out five of the first six Athletics hitters he faced. It was his first double-digit strikeout game since Aug. 12, 2023, against Tampa Bay.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs (8-7) had his two-game winning streak snapped after he allowed five runs and nine hits in four innings.

Key moment

Cleveland had the bases loaded in the fourth inning when Fry lined a double off Springs down the left-field line and into the corner. The three-run double extended the Guardians lead to 5-0.

Key stat

Cleveland won the season series 4-2. It is the first time since 1956, when the Athletics were based in Philadelphia, that Cleveland has won four straight season series from their longtime AL rival.

Up next

Athletics: Head to Texas for three games. LHP Jacob Lopez (3-5, 4.20 ERA) takes the mound on Monday.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (5-9, 4.29 ERA) goes on Monday in the first of a four-game series against Baltimore.

