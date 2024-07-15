Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports rescued by Coast Guard off Nantucket after boat loses power

Coast Guard comes to Dave Portnoy's rescue off Massachusetts Coast Guard comes to Dave Portnoy's rescue off Massachusetts 00:27

NANTUCKET - The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy after his boat lost power off Nantucket Monday.

"Captain Dave almost was lost to the ocean," said Portnoy, who thanked the Coast Guard "for saving my life."

The Swampscott native explained in social media posts that he unhooked his boat in Nantucket before realizing that it had lost power.

"No power, no radio, no anchor"

"No power, no radio, no anchor, no nothing; heavy, heavy winds," Portnoy said. "Next thing you know, Captain Dave is lost at sea."

Portnoy said he was trying not to crash into other boats in the harbor and fired a flare gun as a distress signal. He said he was screaming for help and luckily "some girl in what looks like a rowboat" was able to board his boat and use her radio to call the Coast Guard.

The First Coast Guard District, based out of Boston, replied to Portnoy's post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"You're welcome, Dave. Tell Miss Peaches we said hi and remember to boat safe!" the Coast Guard said, referring to Portnoy's famous rescue pit bull.

Coast Guard confirms Dave Portnoy rescue

The Coast Guard confirmed to WBZ-TV that a 28-foot "pleasure craft" owned by Portnoy "broke free of its mooring in Nantucket Harbor and was drifting through the area." Coast Guard members on a training exercise were able to tow the boat back to land.

Sailboats fill the harbor in Nantucket, Massachusets. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The agency says this is a good lesson for all boaters to be prepared with a personal locator beacon or radio in case of emergency.

"We are glad that he used distressed signals and applaud the Good Samaritan for having a VHF radio ready to hail the Coast Guard," the Coast Guard said.

As for Portnoy, who reportedly bought the most expensive home ever sold on Nantucket last year, he's not sure when he'll be back out on his boat.

"It's a dangerous game, the sea's angry, my friends," he said. "Captain Dave may never go in the boat again."