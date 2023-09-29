Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, reportedly buys Nantucket home for record $42 million

NANTUCKET - Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports who grew up in Swampscott, has reportedly bought a Nantucket home at a record-setting price.

The Nantucket Current and Wall Street Journal both reported Friday that it was Portnoy who paid $42 million for the Monomoy Road compound. That would break a record set earlier this summer when another home on the island sold for $38.1 million.

The $42 million home on Monomoy Road. Read McKendree/Workshop/APD

The 1.2-acre waterfront estate reportedly has an underground tunnel. The listing says there is a furnished beachfront main house and two guest quarters, all with "unrivaled harbor views from virtually every room, as well as the infinity pool and decks."

An infinity pool at the record-setting Nantucket property Read McKendree/Workshop/APD

"Nantucket has always been my favorite place on earth," Portnoy posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "I went from being able to afford renting for a day to a weekend to a week to a month to renting for the entire summer to buying a house to now buying a house beyond even my wildest imaginations."

I went from being able to afford renting for a day to a weekend to a week to a month to renting for the entire summer to buying a house to now buying a house beyond even my wildest imaginations. This is now my view. #DreamBig pic.twitter.com/Pt6XqCN7Hi — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 29, 2023

Shellie Dunlap of Lee Real Estate told WBZ-TV she represented both the buyers and sellers of the home, but said she could not give any details about their identities.

Portnoy recently bought back his sports media site from Penn Entertainment, exiting the sportsbook industry. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission last year approved a license for a Barstool-themed betting book at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, but not before raising questions about past comments made by Portnoy.