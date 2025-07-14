Former MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini convicted in Lake Tahoe murder case

Former MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini has been found guilty in the murder of his father-in-law and the attempted murder of his mother-in-law at their home in Lake Tahoe more than four years ago.

A jury in Placer County on Monday convicted Serafini on first degree murder, attempted murder, along with burglary, after the couple was shot in June 2021 in the community of Homewood.

Authorities arrested Serafini along with 33-year-old Samantha Scott in connection with the attack in late 2023, following a two-year investigation. Both pled not guilty to the charges.

Serafini, born in San Francisco, was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 1992 MLB Draft. He also played for the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies, according to MLB.com. He also pitched for Italy during the World Baseball Classic in 2013.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.