Suspect in 2021 high-profile Lake Tahoe murder pleads guilty, released from jail

LAKE TAHOE-- A woman charged in connection in a high-profile 2021 Lake Tahoe murder case pleaded guilty and was released from custody on Thursday.

Samantha Scott pleaded guilty to a felony violation of being an accessory after the fact. The charge carries up to three years in prison.

The guilty plea comes more than a year after her arrest in connection to what was once a two-year cold case.

Robert Spohr, 70, was killed in an execution-style murder in his Lake Tahoe home. His wife, Wendy Wood, was shot twice in the head and survived but has since passed away.

The suspect in the attacks, Danny Serafini, is a former Major League Baseball player and is married to the couple's daughter, Erin Spohr. Scott was Erin's former nanny.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Placer County District Attorney's Office confirmed Scott pleaded guilty and that she would be back in court at a later date. Court documents reveal Scott will be back in court in April.

"Since the co-defendant's case is set for jury trial, we will not be commenting further so as to protect the integrity of the ongoing proceedings," the district attorney's office spokesperson said.

Serafini will be in court on Monday and has a trial set for next month.