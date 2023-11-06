"She destroyed my mom and dad's life": Daughter of Tahoe shooting victims speaks out during suspect's court hearing

One of two suspects accused in a 2021 Lake Tahoe-area murder mystery faced a judge for the first time Monday along with the victims' family.

Samantha Scott pleaded not guilty in the death of Robert Spohr and attempted murder of Wendy Wood, who were both shot in 2021 in their Homewood home.

The couple's youngest daughter, Adrienne Spohr, gave emotional testimony in court asking the judge not to allow Scott out on bail. Her request was granted, and Scott will be held behind bars until trial.

"The judge made the right decision. Samantha Scott should not be allowed in the community," Spohr said. "I think the truth will come out. She has played a horrific role and I wanted to be able to look her in the eyes and address her for that."

Dan Serafini, the couple's son-in-law, has also been arrested for the shooting.

Investigators say the couple, married 50 years, were shot execution-style in their home. Wood was shot twice in the head and survived but was left with life-changing injuries.

Spohr talked about the complications her mother suffered after having to undergo surgery to repair her skull, saying she had to relearn how to walk, talk, and do basic functions.

"My mom had to participate in every manner of rehab on a nearly daily basis. She tried to establish a new life for herself," Spohr explained. "But the deep depression set in that she could not shake. She felt she had lost everything. She took her own life on March 9, 2023."

Spohr said Scott destroyed her parents' lives but stayed close to the family during her mother's difficult recovery process.

"Even after the shooting, she continued to make herself present around our family, spending time around my mom while my mom was going through rehab," Spohr said.

She revealed Scott and Serafini, who are both now behind bars for the deadly shooting, accompanied the family on a vacation in 2021 to celebrate Wood being released from the hospital.

"How sick of a person you have to be to want to look at your victim and see them struggling. It is beyond comprehension and is just awful," Spohr said.

Serafini is a former MLB pitcher, married to Adrienne's older sister, Erin Spohr.

Erin Spohr has not been charged in connection with the murders. She countersued her little sister, alleging she manipulated their mother to cut her out of the inheritance. When asked Monday in court if Adrienne believed Erin also had something to do with their parent's death, she said she could not comment.

Scott and Serafini are facing up to life in prison if convicted of murder. They are due back in court at the end of November.