Crews battling grass fire in Pleasants Valley area near Vacaville

VACAVILLE – Forward progress has been stopped in a wildfire that prompted evacuation orders in rural Vacaville on Monday.

The fire is burning in the Pleasants Valley area. Cal Fire reports that about 23 acres burned before firefighters stopped the flames.

Espanol abajo Wildfire EVACUATION ORDER: The Solano County Sheriff's Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for the... Posted by Solano County OES - Office of Emergency Services on Monday, August 15, 2022

According to the Solano County Office of Emergency services, evacuation orders were issued for the east side of Pleasants Valley Road from Cherry Glen Road to north Hespeller Lane. All of the Cherry Glen Extension is also under evacuation orders.

An evacuation warning is also in effect for all residents on Cherry Glen Road from Interstate 80 to Pleasants Valley Road, and residents on Oak Canyon Lane and Laguna Creek Trail.

Firefighters reported a little after 12:30 p.m. that they had stopped the forward progress of the flames, but they're still dealing with some hot spots.

People in the area are being urged to give way to emergency vehicles.

Updates to follow.