Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battling grass fire in Pleasants Valley area near Vacaville

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Crews battling grass fire in Pleasants Valley area near Vacaville
Crews battling grass fire in Pleasants Valley area near Vacaville 00:20

VACAVILLE – Forward progress has been stopped in a wildfire that prompted evacuation orders in rural Vacaville on Monday. 

The fire is burning in the Pleasants Valley area. Cal Fire reports that about 23 acres burned before firefighters stopped the flames.

Espanol abajo Wildfire EVACUATION ORDER: The Solano County Sheriff's Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for the...

Posted by Solano County OES - Office of Emergency Services on Monday, August 15, 2022

According to the Solano County Office of Emergency services, evacuation orders were issued for the east side of Pleasants Valley Road from Cherry Glen Road to north Hespeller Lane. All of the Cherry Glen Extension is also under evacuation orders. 

An evacuation warning is also in effect for all residents on Cherry Glen Road from Interstate 80 to Pleasants Valley Road, and residents on Oak Canyon Lane and Laguna Creek Trail.

Firefighters reported a little after 12:30 p.m. that they had stopped the forward progress of the flames, but they're still dealing with some hot spots. 

People in the area are being urged to give way to emergency vehicles.

Updates to follow. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 12:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.