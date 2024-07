VACAVILLE – A major crash is under investigation in Vacaville Wednesday morning, police say.

The incident happened near the intersection of Alamo Drive and Peabody Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. Police also have not commented on if there were any injuries.

Scene of the crash near Alamo Drive and Peabody Road. Vacaville Police Department

Due to the crash investigation, Vacaville police say the intersection is shut down and will stay closed for some time. Drivers should seek an alternate route.